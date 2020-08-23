Money. Intrigue. Anonymous mail pieces both candidates have denounced.
Tulsa’s state Senate District 35 Republican runoff just about has it all.
The ferocity of the SD 35 fight is not a surprise. As the Senate’s only term-limited seat this election cycle, political types have been zeroing in on it for some time.
Even so, things have gotten pretty heated, particularly leading up to Tuesday’s final day of voting in the GOP runoff between Cheryl Baber and Kyden Creekpaum.
It is one of three Republican runoffs in Tulsa, and among a handful scattered across the state. Between them, Creekpaum and Baber have spent more than $350,000 just to get this far. One dark-money group has spent $85,000 trying to elect Creekpaum, and another has spent an unknown amount to defeat him.
Republican voters in the extended Brookside district having been pulling campaign pieces from their mailboxes by the handful in recent weeks, with as many as a half-dozen arriving in one day.
Not all of them are being sent by the candidates. Mailers assailing Creekpaum and credited to a political action committee with the acronym OTRUMP offended even Baber.
“They’re cartoonish, really,” she said. “I didn’t authorize these. I guess whoever is sending them thinks they’re helping, but they’re hurting.
“My good name is important to me,” Baber said. “I’d love to win, but not if I have to sacrifice my reputation.”
The mailers do highlight a pertinent issue — money.
Creekpaum, an attorney with a law firm connected to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, had raised nearly $265,000 through Thursday. Only two House leaders, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Judiciary Chairman Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, have outraised Creekpaum, and no one has outspent him.
The source of some of that money rankles a few hard-line Republicans. Kaiser, who is known to Republicans as a Democratic donor although he’s contributed to candidates of both parties over the years, has given Creekpaum $2,000. Others associated with Kaiser have contributed, too, as have a handful of Democrats.
Creekpaum says those account for only a small fraction of his contributions, but he says OTRUMP PAC, a dark money outfit that doesn’t have to reveal its donors, is trying to paint him as a gun-grabbing liberal.
“It’s silly and dishonest,” Creekpaum said. “I’m a solid Republican guy. I’m pro-life. They say the police are against me but I’m endorsed by the (Fraternal Order of Police).”
Creekpaum’s Ethics Commission filings show he received $5,000 from the FOP.
“As a state senator I’ll reach across the aisle, but at the end of the day I’ll still be a conservative Republican. I’ll still be the same guy,” Creekpaum said.
Creekpaum is not the only Republican being attacked by OTRUMP. It spent almost $20,000 trying to beat incumbent Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, in the June 30 primary, and reportedly used the same mailers going out against Creekpaum in a state Senate race in southeastern Oklahoma.
Baber, for her part, does not have Creekpaum’s fundraising expertise, and has put $150,000 of her own money into the campaign just to stay competitive. But what Baber does have are a lot of friends and acquaintances from her decades of party activity. She’s been endorsed by former Gov. Frank Keating, current Gov. Kevin Stitt, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and retiring SD 35 Sen. Gary Stanislawski.
“Frankly,” Baber said, “I’m not pushy about asking for money.”
As demanding as the primary and runoff have been, the GOP candidate will still have to run a good general election campaign.
Although SD 35 is historically a Republican safe haven, its voting has trended the other way in recent years. President Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2016, and Democrats Drew Edmondson and Tim Gilipin won it in 2018.
House District 71, which flipped Democrat in 2018, is entirely within SD 35, and Democrats think they have a winning Senate candidate in educator Jo Anna Dossett.
Given that, the money — and hijinks — are likely to continue right up until Nov. 3.
Other runoffs (all Republican)
House District 71: Educator Mike Masters and attorney Beverly Atteberry seem to be campaigning as much against Democratic incumbent Denise Brewer as they are each other. Neither has raised much money, in sharp contrast to SD 35. Masters finished 118 votes ahead of Atteberry in a three-way primary on June 30.
HD 79: One of the state’s youngest legislative candidates, Clayton Iiams, is running against the oldest, 85-year-old Margie Alfonso, in a race that will be settled on Iiams’ 30th birthday.
The third-place primary candidate, Maria Seidler, tried to have Iiams disqualified after the fact, claiming he did not meet the residency requirement, but the state Supreme Court disallowed her protest.
Iiams, a welder and cigar store employee, finished 569 votes ahead of Alfonso in the primary. Neither has raised much money but Iiams is getting some outside help.
The winner meets Democratic incumbent Melissa Provenzano in November.
SD 5: Haworth businessman George Burns, 67, versus Tuskahoma outdoors personality Justin Jackson, 48, for the GOP nomination to succeed anti-abortion rights firebrand Joseph Silk, who resigned. Burns finished first in the primary by 272 votes.
SD 7: Red Oak incumbent Larry Boggs is in a fight — almost literally — with abortion abolitionist Warren Hamilton of McCurtin. Boggs finished first by about 300 votes in the primary.
SD 17: Lots of dark money is hitting Shawnee incumbent Ron Sharp, one of the Legislature’s sharpest critics of virtual charter schools, and especially Epic Charter Schools. Sharp finished more than 1,000 votes behind former lawmaker Shane Jett in the primary.
SD 43: Duncan incumbent Paul Scott got into some hot water over his behavior but came within 13 votes of winning his primary outright. He’s opposed by 34-year-old Jessica Garvin, a Duncan senior citizens living center employee.
HD 96: Preston Stinson and Margaret Best, both of Edmond, are in the finals to succeed term-limited Lewis Moore. The only Democratic candidate withdrew in July.
