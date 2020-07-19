OHP stock sign (copy)

A Broken Arrow man drowned in Fort Gibson Lake on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Jon R. Malek, 65, was boating on the lake just west of Sequoyah State Park and stopped for a swim about 10 a.m., according to the report. 

He immediately began to struggle after jumping in, and his passenger, a 57-year-old Broken Arrow woman, tried to throw a float cushion to him but it was caught in the wind, the report states. Malek was not wearing a personal flotation device. 

The passenger started the boat after several unsuccessful attempts and made her way to Malek, who was unresponsive, floating face down, troopers reported. 

She got into the water and held onto him and the boat until a passerby came to help, the report states. 

They took him ashore, where emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead. 

