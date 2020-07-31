A Broken Arrow businessman will soon be sworn in to the Tulsa Community College Board of Regents, the organization announced Friday.
James (Jim) Beavers has lived in Broken Arrow for more than 40 years, and he is an insurance broker and risk management consultant; formerly a partner and owner of The Arrow Group, an independent insurance agency, according to the news release.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Beavers to the position and the decision met the Oklahoma Legislature's approval. He will be sworn in at the board's Aug. 13 meeting.
“I am very honored to have been appointed by Governor Stitt and thank State Senator John Haste and the Senate Education Committee for my confirmation," Beavers said in a statement. "After having met the other TCC Regents, as well as President Leigh Goodson, I am very excited to have this opportunity and believe TCC is a high-quality community college that adapts to meet the ever-changing workforce needs.”
A University of Tulsa alumnus, Beavers has served on numerous boards throughout his career, including the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, Independent Insurance Agents of Oklahoma and the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.
Beavers will serve a seven-year term, joining TCC Board of Regents Chair Wesley G. Mitchell, Vice Chair Caron Lawhorn, Secretary William R. McKamey, Samuel Combs III, Paul H. Cornell and Ronald S. Looney.
Founded in 1970, TCC is celebrating five decades of training northeast Oklahoma's workforce and providing access to higher education.
Serving more Oklahomans than any other higher education institution in the state, according to the release, TCC has four main campuses and serves roughly 24,000 students in credit courses each year.
