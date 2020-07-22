OHP stock sign (copy)

A young Broken Arrow man was killed Wednesday in a single-car crash in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Mason McCleary, 19, was driving east on Interstate 44 northeast of Adair when his 1998 Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the road about 10:40 a.m. It overturned once, and McCleary, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected, the report states.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

McCleary’s condition before the crash was apparently normal, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. His airbags, though equipped, did not deploy, according to the report.

