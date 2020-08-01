A Bristow man died Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jacob Ashbrook, 30, was speeding north on 337th West Avenue in Creek County about 8 a.m. when he lost control and ran off the road near 161st Street South, striking a tree, the report states.
Ashbrook was pronounced dead at the scene, and firefighters extricated his body from his 1998 Ford Explorer.
His condition at the time of the crash is under investigation, but troopers attributed the crash to speeding.
The SUV's airbags deployed, according to the report. However, troopers determined Ashbrook was not wearing his seatbelt.