Bridenstine to step down as head of NASA, calls tenure 'opportunity of a lifetime'

Affirming that he plans to step down as head of NASA after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, former Oklahoma representative Jim Bridenstine said Monday that he is confident the future for the national space agency is bright.

“I have no doubt that NASA is going to continue to do amazing things. And I intend to be helpful, however I can be helpful, even if I’m not part of the administration,” he told the Tulsa World.

Bridenstine has served as administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since April 2018 after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

He was the first former elected official to be appointed head of NASA.

His intention to step down was first reported by Aerospace Daily & Defense Report.

The position is one appointed by the president, and Biden signaled last month his intent to appoint the first female NASA administrator.

Bridenstine said his decision to go ahead and step down is not partisan, but rather is what’s in the best interest of the agency and its mission.