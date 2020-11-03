BOK Center general manager Casey Sparks resigns

Casey Sparks has resigned as BOK Center’s general manager and will pursue an opportunity in another city.
"While I am excited about the next chapter in my life, deciding to leave Tulsa and the team here was an incredibly difficult choice," Sparks said in a statement to the Tulsa World. "The entire staff is second to none and I have no doubt that these facilities will remain some of the best in the nation. I will be forever grateful to this city and the people in it for their support over the years."
SMG announced in March of 2019 that Sparks had been promoted to the GM position. She served as general manager of the downtown facility for five years prior to the promotion. As general manager of BOK Center, she was also in charge of Cox Business Convention Center.
Sparks was the third general manager in BOK Center history. John Bolton became BOK Center’s GM when the venue opened in 2008 and he remained on board until 2014. Jeff Nickler was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager when Bolton departed.
Sparks was BOK Center’s director of marketing when the venue opened in 2008. She was instrumental in BOK Center’s pre-opening venue development and grand opening plans, helping to host 184 events in the first 10 months of operation. She led the new arena toward national and international rankings for ticket sales.
Sparks then left Tulsa to continue her career in Charlottesville, Va., where she worked for Red Light Management, the world’s largest independent artist management company. Red Light’s roster includes Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Chris Stapleton and others. In 2012, she relocated to Florida and served as Pensacola Bay Center’s assistant general manager for two years.
Sparks returned to Tulsa to become BOK Center’s assistant general manager in 2014.
A news release announcing Sparks’ promotion to GM included this quote from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum: “As assistant general manager, Casey’s leadership and dedication have served our city well and I am excited to welcome her as the new general manager of our BOK Center and Cox Business Center. She has done a tremendous job to elevate Tulsa as a place for internationally renowned concerts and events and we are excited to continue this success under her tenure.”
In September of 2019, Sparks and assistant general manager Joe Giordano were nominated for venue executive of the year and young professional of the year, respectively, by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).
With few exceptions, BOK Center has been dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
