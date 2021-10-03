Board to consider clemency Tuesday for Osage County killer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Osage County killer John Marion Grant could be the first person executed since the state halted the process in 2015.

Grant was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of 58-year-old Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.

Grant grabbed Carter and dragged her into a mop closet, where he repeatedly stabbed her. She was stabbed 16 times and died of internal bleeding.

On Tuesday, Grant is expected to go before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board seeking clemency. If the board votes for clemency, it would be up to Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue it.

The Pardon and Parole Board in 2014 voted 5-0 against recommending that then-Gov. Mary Fallin consider clemency. Grant did not make a personal appearance.

At the time, Grant’s attorneys argued that he came from a very impoverished childhood, was the product of a failed and abusive juvenile system and was assaulted in prison.