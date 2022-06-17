 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blackwell woman dies in Kay county crash

A deadly crash occurred Thursday 2 miles south of Blackwell, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Cynthia Cox, 56, of Blackwell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on South 13th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign on West Hubbard Road around 10:51 a.m. Thursday. A 2017 Ram 1500 pickup traveling west on Hubbard struck Cox's vehicle on the right side, rolling it 1.5 times, troopers say.

Cox was pronounced dead on the scene due to massive head trauma. The driver of the 2017 Ram 1500 pickup was admitted to a local hospital in good condition with arm and trunk internal injuries, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision was distracted driving and failure to stop at a stop sign, troopers say.

