Black Panthers seek justice in two cases

Members of the Original Black Panther Party visited the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office on Friday to push for justice in the cases of Pamela Smith and Ricky Wright Jr.

Smith and her supporters have alleged a massive cover-up by local, state and federal law enforcement in neither fully investigating nor prosecuting a rape complaint she made against a former Oklahoma Department of Public Safety employee in 1997, according to the Tulsa World archives.

General Mike Pain of the Original Black Panther Party says that Smith's fight has lasted too long.

"She can go through a traumatic rape experience, a tragedy, and there's all the evidence in the world that shows it happened, and no one has been brought to justice for it," said Pain.

Pain, along with members of the Tulsa, Richmond and Virginia chapters of the Original Black Panthers, also advocated for Wright, who online court records indicate was convicted earlier this year of rape and forcible sodomy and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

"There's no evidence, there's nothing to say he did anything and he's sitting in prison," said Pain. "We're demanding that he be released because there's nothing."

Pain also said that they are fighting against systemic issues within the justice system.

"We shouldn't have to raise our children differently in America and warn them about all these different systems that are in place to take them down."

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler responded to questions about the cases in a prepared statement:

"Regarding Pamela Smith, this more than two decades old case has been discussed, and re-discussed, with Ms. Smith multiple times," Kunzweiler said. "The statute of limitations has run out. She sued and lost twice in federal court. There is nothing our office can do regarding her allegations.

"As for Ricky Wright Jr., an Oklahoma jury found him guilty of his crimes for the rape of a woman," the district attorney continued. "The jury heard his defense and decided not to believe it. He can certainly appeal that conviction with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the proper forum for appeals of jury verdicts. We feel more than confident that we proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The Original Black Panther Party also will be gathering Saturday at the Greenwood Cultural Center at 12 p.m. to bring attention to the cases.