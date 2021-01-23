Bills would reauthorize virtual meetings under Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat filed legislation Thursday that would extend exemptions to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act that allowed public bodies to meet virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
Treat said Senate Bill 1031 would reinstate the same exemptions to the Open Meeting Act that were signed into law in 2020 but expired in November.
He wants the Legislature to fast-track the bill early in the legislative session.
“At the time, in-person gatherings were limited to very few people, but we knew public bodies had to meet to conduct business,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “That’s why the Legislature worked together to implement temporary exemptions to the Open Meeting laws to allow public bodies to meet virtually.
“The need remains for public bodies to continue to be able to meet virtually, and Senate Bill 1031 reinstates the flexibility for public bodies to hold virtual public meetings until the pandemic is behind us.”
The Open Meeting Act exemptions in SB 1031 would remain in place until the governor’s emergency declaration expires, Treat said. He said the same procedures public bodies followed in 2020 related to these exemptions would be in place again under SB 1031.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has filed House Bill 2038, which would continue the 2020 changes until Jan. 31, 2022.
Additionally, Treat filed Senate Bill 1032, which would update the Open Meeting Act. Treat said he plans to work with stakeholders such as the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Oklahoma Press Association on SB 1032 and that the bill would go through the typical legislative process.
SB 1032 would require that all public meetings at a physical location include a virtual livestream for citizens to access, unless the governmental entity faces technical or logistical difficulties.
The bill also would automatically allow for completely virtual public meetings in all counties covered by an emergency declaration immediately upon the declaration of emergency by the governor.
Thursday was the deadline to file bills for the legislative session that begins Feb. 1.
The Oklahoma House filed 1,942 bills, 44 joint resolutions and two House resolutions.
Last year, the House filed 1,361 bills, 16 joint resolutions and four House concurrent resolutions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 session was paused and a vast majority of the bills did not complete the legislative process.
The Senate filed 1,035 bills and 26 joint resolutions this year.
Last year, the upper chamber filed 1,040 bills and 21 joint resolutions.
Thursday’s deadline did not apply to appropriations bills, which can be filed throughout the session.
Featured video: The Tulsa World’s favorite photos of 2020