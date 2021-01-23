Bills would reauthorize virtual meetings under Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat filed legislation Thursday that would extend exemptions to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act that allowed public bodies to meet virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

Treat said Senate Bill 1031 would reinstate the same exemptions to the Open Meeting Act that were signed into law in 2020 but expired in November.

He wants the Legislature to fast-track the bill early in the legislative session.

“At the time, in-person gatherings were limited to very few people, but we knew public bodies had to meet to conduct business,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “That’s why the Legislature worked together to implement temporary exemptions to the Open Meeting laws to allow public bodies to meet virtually.

“The need remains for public bodies to continue to be able to meet virtually, and Senate Bill 1031 reinstates the flexibility for public bodies to hold virtual public meetings until the pandemic is behind us.”

The Open Meeting Act exemptions in SB 1031 would remain in place until the governor’s emergency declaration expires, Treat said. He said the same procedures public bodies followed in 2020 related to these exemptions would be in place again under SB 1031.