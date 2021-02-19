Bill would allow car dealerships to sell on Sundays

“If I told you that you couldn’t operate your business at certain times you wanted to and turn a profit, my guess is it would be an emergency to you,” Pugh said.

The bill passed the Senate Public Safety Committee by a vote of 7-4 and heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, that would let municipalities vote to let employees carry concealed weapons during the course of business. Those employees would be required to have a valid handgun license.

Stephens said counties already have that power.

The bill passed by a vote of 10-1 and heads to the full Senate for consideration.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 186 that would create a pathway for those convicted of a felony to obtain the right to carry a weapon.

According to a bill summary, the measure restores the right to a person who was convicted of a non-violent felony to carry a firearm five years after the sentence is completed if no additional charges are pending.

The measure, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, passed by a vote of 11-0 and heads to the full Senate for consideration.