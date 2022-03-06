Bill targeting some homeless camps advances

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some homeless camps could be closed if a measure moving through the Legislature secures approval.

The Senate Energy Committee on Thursday narrowly passed Senate Bill 1361 by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. The vote was 6-5.

The measure could be heard by the full Senate.

The measure would give municipalities 30 days to inspect homeless camps that have water run-off enter municipal sewer systems, drainage systems or drinking reservoirs.

The measure would require the camps to be up to building codes.

“Any municipalities that do not inspect the homeless camps within the 30-day period shall be liable for any harm within and outside of the immediate boundaries of the homeless camp,” according to the measure. “If the homeless camp does not meet building codes in the 30-day period, the municipality shall abolish the camp.”

Standridge said he was open to language to improve the bill.

Standridge said he has received many complaints from residents of his district about the issue.

He said in his community and in Oklahoma City there are concerns about safety when people camp and raw sewage runs off and taints water.

Under questioning from Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, Standridge said he had not reached out to the city of Norman or entities in that city that worked with the homeless.

Boren said it was horrible policy to take a constituent complaint and turn it into a piece of legislation without reaching out to those who work in the area.

Boren said the measure was a huge overreach into local control.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the city of Oklahoma City has a housing crisis. The measure penalizes and punishes those who are struggling, she said.

The measure strips the power away from those working at the local level to find meaningful solutions, Hicks said.

She added the measure is unconstitutional and will draw a court challenge.

Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa, said he feared the measure was adding another layer of bureaucracy.

Standridge said there are a lot of places homeless individuals can camp that are not near sensitive water sources.

“It is very bad public policy,” said Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. “It seems heartless and senseless to require a municipality to enforce building codes on cardboard boxes.”

If the bill passes, in the winter months the state would put someone with nothing into a worse situation, Fina said.

The measure is a big topic among mayors, he added.

“It is insensitive,” Fina said. “The logistics of having to inspect temporary structures like that is a nightmare for our municipalities.”

