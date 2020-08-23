A Bartlesville man died Sunday morning after a motorcycle wreck on Oklahoma 28, just north of Chelsea.
Emergency responders pronounced William Castro, 57, dead at the scene, located about a mile north of Chelsea.
Castro was riding a motorcycle southbound on the highway when it departed the roadway, hit two culverts and threw Castro from the bike, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Castro struck a tree when he was thrown from the bike. The collision occurred about 10 a.m. Sunday.
The cause of the collision and Castro's condition at the time remain under investigation. Troopers state in the report that he was wearing a helmet.