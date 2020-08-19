Bartlesville High School will be closed Thursday for a deep clean after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported.
Students will undergo distance learning for the day as well as on Friday, which was already scheduled as such, according to a news release. No other Bartlesville schools will be closed Thursday.
The district does not release personally identifiable information about positive cases but keeps an online tally of current positive test isolations and close-contact quarantines in effect.
As of Wednesday evening, three staff members and one student of the high school tested positive and were in isolation, and four staff members and five students were identified as close-contacts and quarantined. One student case has yet to be identified as a positive test or close contact, according to the chart.
“When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the district’s contact tracing process identifies the person’s infectious period, areas that need deep cleaning, and close contacts on campus who will need to quarantine,” the release states. “Sometimes the timing is such that deep cleaning of essential areas, such as lunch facilities, cannot be completed before the next school day, requiring a temporary closure to complete disinfection. Any school vehicles involved in a case are taken out of service until they are deep cleaned.”
The district will identify school-related close contacts and notify them or their parents of quarantine periods, during which students are expected to engage in distance learning.
Classes are expected to resume normally Monday, except for those close contacts who will be quarantined.
“This sort of closure has been anticipated in the district’s detailed reopening procedures, which prioritize the safety of students, staff, and community members,” the release states. “Bartlesville Public Schools is grateful for the patience and cooperation of its patrons and staff in this challenging time.”
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455
