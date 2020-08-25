Long-time Republican Party stalwart Cheryl Baber won the hotly contested runoff in Tulsa’s term-limited Senate District 35 on Tuesday, even as three GOP incumbents were knocked from office.
Other Tulsa winners included educator Mike Masters in House District 71 and 85-year-old Margie Alfonso in HD 79.
Baber, Masters and Alfonso all face tough Democratic opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
“We just really went to work hard after the (June 25) primary,” Baber said. “I was eager to get my message out but it was difficult to combat some of the attacks.”
Baber, 56, and Kyden Creekpaum, a 39-year-old attorney, engaged in the state’s most expensive legislative race with each spending hundreds of thousands of dollars. A good deal of anonymous dark money went into the race as well.
Baber, who did not have as much money as Creekpaum, was hit with some tough television ads in the final days, but she said that might have helped her. She wound up winning by 7 percentage points after starting the day in the hole because of absentee ballots.
“So many people called me and said that’s not the Cheryl Baber I know,” Baber said. “And people would ask people who know me, “is this your friend Cheryl? Is that really what she’s like?’”
Baber said she’s concerned about winning over Creekpaum’s voters for the general election. The Democrat’s nominee, Jo Anna Dossett, won a three-way primary outright and is considered a good campaigner. Dossett is the sister of state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
Although historically Republican, SD 35 voted Democratic in the 2018 gubernatorial and congressional elections.
In a rarity, about 1,200 more votes were cast in Tuesday’s SD 35 runoff than in the primary. Creekpaum, who finished first by 10 percentage points in the three-way race on June 25, increased his vote total by about 700, but Baber found 1,900 new voters.
Alfonso, also a long-time Republican activist, was another distant second-place finisher in the June 25 primary, but rallied past Clay Iiams, 30, to get nearly 60% of the vote.
Masters, 40, attracted 62% against attorney Beverly Atteberry, 53. Masters came within 30 votes of winning the June primary.
Alfonso and Masters both face Democratic incumbents in November — Melissa Provenzano in HD 79 and Denise Brewer in HD 71.
The big news statewide was the defeat of three incumbent GOP senators — Larry Boggs of Red Oak, Ron Sharp of Shawnee and Paul Scott of Duncan.
Boggs and Sharp lost to more conservative challengers, while Scott was beaten by a more moderate foe.
Boggs was beaten by abortion abolitionist Warren Hamilton. Sharp — targeted because of his attacks on large virtual charter school operations — lost to former state Rep. Shane Jett, and Scott fell to newcomer Jessica Garvin.
Hamilton and Garvin have general election opponents; Jett does not.
In the only other two runoffs Tuesday, George Burns defeated Justin Jackson by 22 votes for the vacant SD 5 seat in southeastern Oklahoma, and Preston Stinson defeated Margaret Best for Oklahoma County’s term-limited HD 96.
