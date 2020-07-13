With campuses reopening for in-person classes this fall, college students coming to Tulsa from overseas won’t have to worry about gaining permission to stay in the country, school officials said Friday.
As campuses nationwide closed last spring for the COVID-19 pandemic, federal authorities granted special permission for international students to remain in the United States while completing the semester online. But immigration officials announced last week that the same permission wouldn’t be extended this fall, meaning international students would likely have to return to their home countries if they were taking only online courses.
The University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University, however, plan to have face-to-face classes this fall, albeit with special rules about wearing masks and social distancing.
“As a result, ORU’s international students are able to come back to school as they would otherwise do,” said Nancy Brainard, vice president of enrollment management.
ORU classes will begin as originally scheduled Aug. 13, but the south Tulsa campus will skip fall break this year and end the semester before Thanksgiving, reducing the chance that students will travel and bring COVID-19 back with them.
Likewise, TU plans to have in-person classes this fall that will allow international students to attend as usual.
However, “COVID-19 infections may require us to return to virtual classrooms at some point,” said Interim President Janet Levit.
“International students have always played an important role in campus life at the University of Tulsa,” she said. “We view as highly counterproductive any policy that jeopardizes the ability of these bright scholars to attend TU and share their world views with our domestic students.”
She called on federal officials to reverse the decision and again allow international students to remain in the country this fall even for online classes.
“TU stands with all of our students,” she said, “as well as those at other American universities.”
About one in five students at TU and about one in 10 at ORU come from outside the United States, according to published statistics.
