Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has introduced legislation that takes aim at the teaching of the 1619 Project, an initiative from The New York Times that reframes American history around the date of August 1619 when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores.
A statement from the senator's office announcing the bill introduction states that the legislation will be titled the Saving American History Act of 2020 and "would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts. Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants."
The legislation appears unlikely to gain any significant traction in the Senate, but still stands as a way for the Republican senator from Arkansas to send a message.
Cotton's release states that "under the bill, the Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funding to schools that decide to teach the 1619 Project -- determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that curriculum."