An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to fraudulently seeking millions of dollars in pandemic relief loan funding, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday.
Benjamin Hayford, 32, was named in a federal criminal complaint in early June accusing him of seeking more than $8 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
He pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and four counts of false statements to a financial institution. U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan of the Northern District of Oklahoma will determine his sentence Nov. 4.
As part of his guilty plea, Hayford admitted that he claimed false payroll expenses by providing fraudulent payroll documentation in seeking PPP loans from multiple banks.
He also admitted to making false representations to a financial institution concerning the date that a limited liability partnership for which he applied for relief was established. He said it was established in January and was operating as of Feb. 15, but a search of his email account revealed that he did not create the partnership until April, several days before he began applying for PPP loans.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said stopping COVID-19 fraud is a "priority" of the Department of Justice.
"Fraudsters like (Hayford) greedily steal money that should be going to America’s small business owners who are struggling during this public health crisis," Shores wrote in a news release. "From coast to coast, U.S. attorneys and our federal investigative partners will continue to pursue those who would defraud the government by engaging in schemes to steal millions of dollars in forgivable PPP loans by claiming fictitious payroll expenses.”