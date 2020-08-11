The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died in a Delaware County rollover crash Monday.
Rene Munoz, 29 of Springdale, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday on the Cherokee Turnpike about a mile east of the Leach exit.
Munoz's Lincoln Navigator was reportedly westbound before the crash, but for an unknown reason drove off the right shoulder and struck an embankment at the County Road 455 overpass.
The SUV went airborne and rolled over on its roof, according to a news release. The crash remains under investigation.