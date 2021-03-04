Applicants apply for vacant appellate court posts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Eight people have applied to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court following the retirement of Tom Colbert, according to information released Wednesday by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Applicants are: Kurt G. Glassco, Tulsa; Stacie L. Hixon, Owasso; James R. Huber, Tulsa; Dana L. Kuehn, Tulsa; James C. Milton, Tulsa; Rebecca B. Nightingale, Tulsa; Jennifer L. Struble, Tulsa; and Russell C. Vaclaw, Bartlesville.

Meanwhile, eight people have applied to serve on the Court of Civil Appeals with the April 1 retirement of Judge P. Thomas Thornbrugh, according to the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Those seeking to serve on the Court of Civil Appeals are: Elliot P. Anderson, Jenks; Tammy D. Barrett, Tulsa; Gregory C. Blackwell, Norman; Mark R. Campbell, Durant; Brant M. Elmore, Norman; Jennifer L. Struble, Tulsa; Jana K. Wallace, Antlers; and Randall J. Yates, Locust Grove.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct background checks.

Interviews will be scheduled at the conclusion of the background checks.

The Judicial Nominating Commission encourages the public to submit comments on the applicants.