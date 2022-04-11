Another victim dies from wounds of Wednesday's stabbing in Bartlesville

Police say a second victim has died from a stabbing in Bartlesville.

Charles Ford died Monday morning from his injuries.

Police arrested Dustin James Blackfeet, 39, on complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Capt. Jay Hastings. Blackfeet is accused of stabbing Ford, his uncle, as well as his mother Belinda Joan Long, 63, and his half sister Andrea Long, 32, who died on the way to the hospital.

Blackfeet could face federal murder charges due to the tribal citizenship of a victim who died, police say.

Officers responded to the residence shared by Blackfeet and his relatives about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found one victim outside and two others inside. Blackfeet was still at the residence, according to Hastings.

Blackfeet was treated at the hospital and taken to jail. Information on his specific injuries was not available, police said.

