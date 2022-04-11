 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another victim dies from wounds of Wednesday's stabbing in Bartlesville

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a second victim has died from a stabbing in Bartlesville.

Charles Ford died Monday morning from his injuries.

Police arrested Dustin James Blackfeet, 39, on complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Capt. Jay Hastings. Blackfeet is accused of stabbing Ford, his uncle, as well as his mother Belinda Joan Long, 63, and his half sister Andrea Long, 32, who died on the way to the hospital.

Blackfeet could face federal murder charges due to the tribal citizenship of a victim who died, police say.

Officers responded to the residence shared by Blackfeet and his relatives about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found one victim outside and two others inside. Blackfeet was still at the residence, according to Hastings.

Blackfeet was treated at the hospital and taken to jail. Information on his specific injuries was not available, police said.

040822-tul-nws-blackfeet-dustin

Blackfeet

 Provided

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Last days of former US retail institution Kmart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert