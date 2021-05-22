 Skip to main content
An Oklahoma death row inmate staved off execution for years. Then the pandemic came to his prison
McALESTER — Nicholas Alexander Davis was among death row inmates moved off of the most restrictive unit in prison after the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma threatened to sue.

That transfer turned out to be fatal.

In his new unit at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Davis was exposed to the novel coronavirus during an outbreak in March and became ill.

He died April 7 at a hospital in Lindsay from COVID-19 complications, a medical examiner concluded in a report. He was 46.

He was awaiting execution for a fatal shooting inside an Oklahoma City apartment in 2004.

A jury in 2007 chose death as his punishment for the murder. The U.S. Supreme Court in October rejected his final appeal.

