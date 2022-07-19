 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aldrich woman killed in semi truck collision near Stroud

  Updated
A semi truck passenger has been identified following a fatal collision in Lincoln County on Tuesday morning.

Melissa Mitchell, 41, from Aldrich, Missouri was pronounced dead on the scene by Stroud EMS, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The collision occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on the Turner Turnpike three miles west of Stroud. What happened is still under investigation, troopers said.

Mitchell was passenger in a 2015 Freightliner. The driver of the 2015 Freightliner was transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City in fair condition, according to OHP.

An unoccupied Ford F-450 and 2012 Peterbilt were also in the collision, troopers said.

OHP briefly closed both lanes of the turnpike following the crash.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

