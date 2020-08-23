OKLAHOMA CITY — July broke a revenue record for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission.
Fees from licensing, penalties, registrations and surcharges brought in $3.2 million in July, the panel was told during its regular meeting Friday.
The figure represented a nearly 26% increase above July 2019, according to figures supplied by the agency.
Agency collections were down 17.6% in March, 24.7% in April, 33.7% in May and 13.1% in June compared to the same month in the prior year.
“With the last four months having double digit decreases, we weren’t expecting July to be an increase, but we collected over $3.2 million,” said Keith Burt, ABLE director.
The 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, also was a record for the agency, bringing in $13.8 million, up from $13.2 million in fiscal year 2019.
Burt said the increases are due to a combination of factors.
Employees are returning to work and businesses are reopening after closing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he said.
The state recently modernized its liquor laws, allowing grocery stores and convenience stores to sell wine and strong beer.
It increased the amount of revenue due to licensing, Burt said.
Many of those who applied for new licenses are now renewing them, he said.
Most of the revenue is sent to the state to be appropriated, said Joshua Maxey, ABLE director of management and budget.
Brett Robinson, Beer Distributors of Oklahoma president, told the panel about a beer shortage.
“There were supply disruptions early in the year,” he said after the meeting. “When the pandemic began, the Mexican government shut down breweries in Mexico as non-essential for a brief period of time.”
Once the breweries reopened the stocks started to rebuild, he said.
“From a consumer-demand perspective, we can’t sell enough beer,” he said. “It is all kinds of beer.”
