A New York professor and Tulsa DA helped clear records of Black men accused of wrongdoing in Race Massacre

Charges against J.B. Stradford, one of many indicted along with Smitherman, were dismissed by then-Tulsa County District Attorney Bill LaFortune in 2000.

Reflecting back some 14 years later, Nevergold — with no other ties to the massacre other than chronicling a singular character in the incident — was pleased that her work resonated enough to clear the records of otherwise innocent men and help uncover another untold portion of history.

"For me, this was a significant individual whose story was significant," said Nevergold, who will host a webinar detailing her investigative work. "He's a man whose story should come out of the shadows and should be well-known.

"I just like to think of him being a phoenix that really rose from those ashes. I know there are other men and women who survived who also have lives that should be amplified."