A long-coming honor

WWII veteran Bill Parker presented with French Legion of Honor M

A World War II veteran who survived the fighting at D-Day in Normandy, France, Bill Parker (left), 97, of Tulsa is presented with the French Legion of Honor Medal from French Legion of Honor representative Grant Moak at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow on Thursday. Parker may have been one of the the first Allied soldiers to set foot on France’s Omaha Beach during the invasion. The French Consul presents the medal to veterans who helped liberate France during World War II.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

