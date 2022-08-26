A BRIGHTER CAMPUS
The University of Oklahoma-Tulsa is sporting some new public art on campus. A larger-than-life mural and updates on the existing bison and penguin statues are welcoming students back with more color this week. The artwork was executed by the Black Moon art collective, which is also responsible for the Black Wall Street mural, the Oklahoma mural inside Tulsa International Airport and other artworks around town.
Mike Simons
Staff Photographer
I have worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. I live in Owasso with my wife, Brandi, and daughters, Sonnie and Sarah.
