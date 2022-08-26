 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Brighter Campus

  • 0

A BRIGHTER CAMPUS

The University of Oklahoma-Tulsa is sporting some new public art on campus. A larger-than-life mural and updates on the existing bison and penguin statues are welcoming students back with more color this week. The artwork was executed by the Black Moon art collective, which is also responsible for the Black Wall Street mural, the Oklahoma mural inside Tulsa International Airport and other artworks around town.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Featured video:

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert