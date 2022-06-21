 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car

  Updated
  • 0

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to the call of a child being struck by a car around 10 p.m. near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The girl was hit by a car driving south while riding her bike near the intersection and was taken to the hospital, according to Tulsa police.

Officers say the driver of the car stayed on scene and was interviewed by investigators before being released. The collision remains under investigation, police say.

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news.

