8-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car

A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes. The victory by Vallejo sets up a significant test this fall for progressive Democrats who backed her in the 15th Congressional District. She’ll face Republican Monica De La Cruz, who won the GOP nomination.