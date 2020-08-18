District 12 District Attorney’s investigator Gary Stansill goes over a map of the location being excavated Aug. 18 in Picher during a search for the missing Welch girls. SHEILA STOGSDILL/for the Tulsa World
Authorities plan to excavate an abandoned root cellar in the Tar Creek area of Ottawa County to search for the remains of two Craig County teenagers who have been missing for 20 years and are presumed dead. SHEILA STOGSDILL/for the Tulsa World
Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both 16, had been friends for years when they disappeared in 1999. Courtesy
PICHER — Based on information from the only still-living suspect, authorities will be excavating an abandoned root cellar in the Tar Creek area of Ottawa County on Tuesday, searching for the remains of two Craig County teenagers who have been missing for 20 years and are presumed dead.
Ronnie Busick, 68, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of accessory to murder in the Dec. 30, 1999, deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend Lauria Bible. Both girls were 16.
An investigator said he told the Bible family that Busick said "there's a 75% chance" the girls' remains are in the root cellar on Ethel Drive.
He was sentenced to 15 years, to serve 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years on supervised release.
His formal sentencing is set for Aug. 31, and his sentence is to be slashed in half if Busick provides information leading to the recovery of the girls’ remains.
District Attorney Matt Ballard and prosecutor Isaac Shields said after the July 15 hearing at which Busick pleaded guilty that he already has provided some information and that there may be a provision for him to lead investigators to a location.
Investigators believe that Warren Phillip Welch II, David Pennington and Busick shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire.
The teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped and killed, investigators believe.
Welch and Pennington have since died.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari and District 12 District Attorney’s investigator Gary Stansill have been analyzing and researching possible search locations for the girls’ remains.
Lauria’s family continues to plead for people who have information but still haven’t shared it to come forward.
