Gov. Kevin Stitt gathered Monday afternoon with leaders from the state Senate and House to announce a "monumental education package" after negotiations began early in the 2023 legislative session.

The agreement reached will result in a recurring $625 million investment in Oklahoma public education, according to a press release.

"This investment will increase teacher pay, put more money into the classroom, fund school safety measures and more," the release states.

Teacher pay raises range from $3,000 for those with up to four years' experience to $6,000 for instructors with 15 or more years of experience.

The $500 million education funding formula includes a six-week paid maternity leave, Stitt said during a news conference at the Capitol. He also celebrated an additional $150 million earmarked for a school safety and security program; each public school district would receive about $96,000 annually for each year of the program, according to a news release.

House Bill 1934, as part of the education package, will make a tax credit of at least $5,000 available to help offset private school tuition. Parents of homeschool students would be able to claim a $1,000 tax credit per child for online curricula, tutoring, instructional materials, and other qualified expenses. The measure goes into effect January 2024.

