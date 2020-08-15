OHP stock sign (copy)

A 17-year-old boy was killed early Saturday in a Mayes County tractor crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The juvenile, whose name was withheld, was reportedly traveling east on EW 610 Road near Choteau about 1:20 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right. 

The 2001 Massey-Ferguson tractor rolled once, throwing the boy into its path before coming to rest off the county road, according to an OHP report.   

The boy's condition at the time is under investigation, as well as the cause of the crash. The weather at the time was clear, and the road was dry, a report states. 

The tractor was equipped with a seatbelt, but the boy was not wearing one, troopers reported. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

