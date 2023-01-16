 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
16-year-old pedestrian killed in Okfuskee County collision

A 16-year-old was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a car in Okfuskee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A 1992 Chevy pick-up truck was traveling on North Choctaw Avenue, an undivided asphalt road just north of Weleetka, around 9:47 p.m. when the collision happened, the OHP report reads. 

The teenager, from Weleetka, was then taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the report states.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.

