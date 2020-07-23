Arrest made in fatal shooting at house near Admiral and Yale
Tulsa police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 4400 block of East Admiral Place and found a man fatally shot inside a home.
Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Joseph Williams, 33, in the 10800 block of East 31st Street about 4 a.m., according to a news release.
Watkins said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a debt, and Williams will be booked on a complaint of first-degree murder.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The killing is Tulsa’s 43rd homicide of 2020.
Police seek suspects after shooting at large party in West Tulsa
A party in west Tulsa reportedly turned into a large fight and a shooting early Thursday.
Officers responded to a “trouble unknown” call about 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 37th Place, the Tulsa Police Department reported. Initial reports indicated that a party with about 200 people was taking place there, but the situation escalated into a shooting.
One older juvenile male reportedly was shot in the forearm, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Others involved in the shooting reportedly left in a white SUV. Police did not provide a more specific description except to say the vehicle likely will have front-end damage because it went through a fence while fleeing the scene.
Bartlesville woman killed in U.S. 75 crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on U.S. 75 north of Tulsa late Wednesday night.
Helen Phelps, 62, of Bartlesville was reportedly killed in the crash just before midnight in the northbound lanes near 179th Street North.
Phelps’ Toyota pickup was reportedly hit from behind by a 2016 Chrysler 200. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly treated and released with minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation, troopers reported.