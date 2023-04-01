An appellate opinion handed down in Tulsa County has “shaken” trust in the justice system for the parents of a deceased teen motorcyclist but leaves the Sheriff’s Office with hope for a second chance.

The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals last week reversed and remanded a 2021 decision in Tyner v. Regalado, as well as the Tulsa County jury’s judgment in excess of $1.6 million.

The jury recommended the sum in damages be awarded to the family of Cobie Tyner, who was 18 when he was killed in a May 2017 head-on motorcycle crash near Chandler Park.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Titsworth made a U-turn on Avery Drive to pursue a motorcyclist who had, according to his radar, been going east at more than twice the legal speed limit of 50 mph.

Tyner, who was following the other motorcyclist in excess of 50 mph, swerved to avoid the deputy’s car, which his family argued caused him to cross into oncoming traffic and crash into a Ford Fusion. He died at the scene.

In the lawsuit, the Tyner family alleged that Titsworth failed to look for oncoming traffic and made the U-turn in an area with a curve that makes it difficult to see other vehicles, giving Tyner inadequate time to avoid the collision.

Jurors found that negligence by Titsworth made for a 60% contribution to the crash, and the $1.65 million award was reduced to account for Tyner’s contributory negligence of 40%. It was later capped at $175,000 pursuant to the state’s governmental tort limits.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office appealed the jury’s finding, and the appeals court found that District Judge Kelly Greenough, who presided over the trial, made the wrong decision when she reversed an earlier granting of partial summary judgment from former District Judge Jefferson Sellers, who retired before the trial.

Sellers had agreed with TCSO that for trial, by law, the standard of care to be applied was reckless disregard for the safety of others, but Greenough did not instruct jurors in line with that ruling, saying testimony was “markedly” different by trial time.

“The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office looks forward to re-presenting the facts of this tragic case to a Tulsa County jury, with the jury being instructed on the proper standard of review,” TCSO General Council Tim Harris said. “We respect the Appeals Court decision to remand the case for a new jury trial. We seek only truth and justice.”

Smolen & Roytman, the law firm representing Tyner’s estate through his parents, Derek and Mona Tyner, said they are “extremely disappointed” with the appeals court’s opinion and considering all avenues of recourse, including a writ of certiorari with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

“We believe the unpublished Opinion is erroneous and lacks sound reasoning,” the firm said in a statement. “The Court has unjustly reversed the Tyner’s hard-fought verdict and judgment. The jury’s verdict provided the Tyner’s with some sense of justice and vindication for the tragic and preventable death of their beloved son, Cobie. The Court of Civil Appeal’s Opinion has reopened their wounds and shaken their trust in our system of justice. But they will not be deterred.

“Make no mistake. We will not stop fighting for the Tyner family — and Cobie’s memory — until final justice is achieved.”

The opinion had hinged on whether under law Titsworth was considered to be in “pursuit” when he pulled out after the first motorcyclist that sped by as part of the group with which Tyner rode.

Oklahoma drivers are not to execute a U-turn “unless and until” such can be made safely without interfering with other traffic and not near a curve or the crest of a hill where their vehicle can’t be seen within 500 feet from either direction.

A law enforcement officer in pursuit is exempted from such restrictions but still required to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and may still be held liable for the consequences of reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Titsworth’s testimony elicited some confusion about whether the definition of pursuit was being derived from state statute or TCSO’s policy.

Titsworth testified that, despite activating his emergency lights and pulling out after the first motorcycle in an attempt to stop it, he did not view himself to be in pursuit that day, ultimately explaining that he did not have a chance to decide whether the end result would be a traffic stop or if the driver of the first motorcycle would elude him.

Given Titsworth’s testimony, Greenough decided that pursuit was a fact question for the jury to determine, but the appeals court ruled that Titsworth’s opinion was irrelevant because he was operating within the exemptions of what state law clearly defines as pursuit.