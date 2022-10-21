New Sister Cities sign

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Global Alliance Board Chair Ruby Libertus speaks during the unveiling of a directional sign for Sister Cities of Tulsa at River Parks on Thursday. A similar sign is at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, and additional signs are being placed at various places around the city. Each of the directional signs displays Tulsa’s eight international sister cities — Amiens, France; Beihai, China; Celle, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Tiberias, Israel; Utsunomiya, Japan; and Zelenograd, Russia — with the distance in miles and kilometers between Tulsa and that city, the city's emblem and the year the city became one of Tulsa’s Sister Cities.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

