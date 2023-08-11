A new $225,000 rotating, ceiling artwork is planned inside Tulsa International Airport.

Shane Darwent will create a one-of-a-kind suspended art installation for the terminal, which is expected to be completed by summer 2024, Tulsa International Airport said in a news release.

The public art project will be the largest investment the airport has funded for its collection, the airport said.

The new piece, titled “Sunrising,” will hang over the entrance to the TSA checkpoint and will feature a series of 40 suspended colored-resin panels which shift through the color gradation of a sky from sunrise to sunset.

Each panel will be individually mounted to a motor hidden in the ceiling above, and the entire installation will slowly rotate, creating a wavelike movement from side to side across a 140-foot span.

The slow movement of colored panels hovering above will serve as a point of reflection for passengers and the trips they just made, or the journeys they are about to embark on, the airport said in a news release.

“When I catch the drama of the Tulsa sky at sunrise or sunset, it carries hints of nostalgia but seems to glow with the rich promise of tomorrow,” said Darwent, a Tulsa resident artist.

“I would love for my installation to inspire reflection in fellow travelers — an opportunity to slow down in our rush from here to there and take time to consider yesterday’s sunsets, and the potential of tomorrow’s sunrise.”

The airport posted a call for artists in April and received over 140 submissions from artists both nationally and internationally.

A selection committee comprised of a group of residents representing the local arts community and airport staff reviewed each entry and narrowed down the applications to top five choices.

The artwork is being paid for by the airport, without city nor taxpayer dollars, an airport spokeswoman said.

