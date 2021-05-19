 Skip to main content
New mural at the airport
New mural at the airport

Alexander Tamahn is creating the “Oklahoma Welcomes You” 8-foot-by-23-foot mural in Concourse B at Tulsa International Airport. He was among 29 Oklahoma artists who submitted ideas for the project, which is being led by the Oklahoma Arts Council in collaboration with the Office of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT). 

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

