New Mexico county prepares for recreational cannabis

The county passed its ordinance less than a week after the City of Las Vegas finalized its ordinance. However, the county's ordinance is more lenient toward growers and retail establishments in many ways.

Among them, the county only requires a 200-foot separation between cannabis establishments, while the city requires a 500-foot separation. In many areas around town, this could severely limit the number of establishments able to do business.

In addition, the city prohibits cannabis consumption sites, similar to a bar for alcohol, while the county will allow them on a conditional use basis, assuming they meet all other requirements. The county will require a security presence at all consumption sites, but not in other areas, which the city will require.

"We aren't prohibiting anything outright since the NM Cannabis Regulation Act limits a local jurisdiction of completely prohibiting the operation of a licensee," Salas said. "We will take a look at everything and see what makes sense for San Miguel County. The best thing we can do is be safely prepared for the industry and the community."

Most of the applications received by the county so far have been for producing cannabis, rather than retail, which the county welcomes.