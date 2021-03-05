New Mexican La Tertulia now open for dinner service in Tulsa

La Tertulia, the latest concept by James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan, is now officially open in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

The restaurant is at 311 E. Second St., right next door to Nashan's other Tulsa restaurant, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

La Tertulia is at present only open for dinner service. Hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are recommended; to reserve a table: 539-525-0853.

La Tertulia is an homage to Nashan's family history. His grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, ran the original La Tertulia restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico, featuring traditional northern New Mexican cuisine, for nearly 30 years.

The new restaurant, designed by St. Louis-based firm Casco+R5, shares an expanded kitchen area with the Peacemaker kitchen. Brian Green, chef de cuisine at Peacemaker, will also be the main chef for La Tertulia.

