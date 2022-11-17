New firefighters New firefighters Nov 17, 2022 18 min ago 0 1 of 6 Tulsa Fire Department academy class member Austin Addington is pinned by Fire Chief Michael Baker at the TFD graduation of Class 109 in Tulsa on Wednesday. Mayor G.T. Bynum is pictured between them. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Tulsa Fire Department academy class member Mark Milstead is pinned by his father, Mark Milstead, at the TFD graduation of Class 109 in Tulsa on Wednesday. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Tulsa Fire Department academy class member Blake Hickerson (foreground) salutes at the TFD graduation of Class 109 in Tulsa on Wednesday. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Tulsa Fire department academy class members enters the program at the TFD graduation of class 109 in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 16, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Tulsa Fire department fire chief Michael Baker at the TFD graduation of class 109 in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 16, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Tulsa Fire department academy class member Sergio Lozoya is pinned by his father Marty Shadowens at the TFD graduation of class 109 in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 16, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Related to this story Most Popular Guerin Emig: Mike and Cale Gundy's brotherhood endures at a different, more difficult Bedlam Mike Gundy has always been influential on Cale, but never more importantly than the past three months since his younger brother lost his OU football job Darci Lynne cancels ventriloquist show at Hard Rock Oklahoma native Darci Lynne has canceled her show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for March 10 and 11 due to unforeseen circumstances. Michael Overall: After 49 states, a world traveler finally comes to Oklahoma. And what does he find? On Friday, Andrew Chung finally came to Oklahoma. Two of the nation's top recruits were asked this question: How strong are your commitments to Oklahoma? Adepoju Adebawore and Cayden Green, two Kansas City-area stars, met with the Tulsa World this week to talk about OU's season, late flips and the message from Sooners coaches. Two dead in fatal crash with animal in Pittsburg County The vehicle hit a deer, ran off right side of roadway, struck a tree, and overturned into a creek. Sand Springs woman who suffered lifetime of trauma dies of apparent asthma attack Megan Holloway, a 2016 Charles Page High School graduate, died Tuesday. She was 24. The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened. POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11 Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. High school football: Quarterfinal/Second-round pairings Second-round games are scheduled Nov. 18. Daddy B's brings top-notch barbecue to south Tulsa The portions of meat we received were extremely generous, and the catfish was exemplary, so much so that I wished I had ordered a platter of it after taking the first bite.