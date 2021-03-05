 Skip to main content
New Americans celebrate citizenship

  • Updated

Sixty immigrants representing 25 countries became U.S. citizens on Thursday. The naturalization ceremony was the City of Tulsa’s second outdoor naturalization ceremony at theAdmiral Twin Drive-In — the first of which was held in October.

