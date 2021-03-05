Sixty immigrants representing 25 countries became U.S. citizens on Thursday. The naturalization ceremony was the City of Tulsa’s second outdoor naturalization ceremony at theAdmiral Twin Drive-In — the first of which was held in October.
New Americans celebrate citizenship
- Mike Simons Tulsa World
“I say this clearly — our kids, our staff, our parents, and our supporters should never have to face being the subject of racial attacks and slurs at any school event,” said Paula Lewis, chairperson of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education, in a written statement Tuesday.