Need to know info

Food: 3 stars ¦ Service: Order at counter ¦ Atmosphere: 3 stars
(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)
522 S. Boston Ave.
918-561-6114
Vegetarian/Vegan options: Plenty
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All major credit cards accepted.
Food: 3 stars ¦ Service: Order at counter ¦ Atmosphere: 3 stars
(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)
522 S. Boston Ave.
918-561-6114
Vegetarian/Vegan options: Plenty
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All major credit cards accepted.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.