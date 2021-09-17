 Skip to main content
Nebraska at No. 3 OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
  • Updated
Sept. 14, 2021 video. Sooners head coach talks Huskers QB Adrian Martinez and more ahead of Saturday's game. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: KOKI 23

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ 1430

Online/streaming: Tunein.com

Records: Nebraska 2-1, Oklahoma 2-0

Last meeting: OU defeated Nebraska 23-20 on Dec. 4, 2010 in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas

All-time series: OU lead 45-38-3

FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny, 86°

FOUR DOWNS

1. Top Storyline

Rivalry renews

The Big Eight Conference faded into oblivion a quarter-century ago, but the game that was the league’s showcase is back for a two-year encore. Celebrating the 1971 Game of the Century was the onus for scheduling this meeting, but this is nowhere near the stakes of the Game of the Century I. The conference rivalry went away when Nebraska departed for the Big Ten in 2011. The third-ranked Sooners are trying to amass momentum for a fifth College Football Playoff berth in seven years. The Cornhuskers’ status has shrunk since they last met OU. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016.

2. Key Matchup

OU’s defense vs. NU QB Adrian Martinez

As Martinez goes, so goes Nebraska. OU will live with Martinez having a big day in the pocket. The junior is also the Cornhuskers’ leading rusher. OU’s defensive line will be the group to watch. Can it keep Martinez in the pocket and force him into decisions he doesn’t want to make. Through two games, the Sooners have eight sacks. If the Sooners maintain that average, it will likely be a miserable day for the Big Red of the North.

3. Player to watch

Marvin Mims

Mims will be the most explosive player on the field today. He’s averaging 22.67 yards per reception through two games. The sophomore hasn’t found the end zone yet this season. Expect that to change today. OU quarterback Spencer Rattler has plenty of options, but expect Mims to make an impact early in this one.

4. Who wins and why?

The difference between quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Adrian Martinez is worth the 22-point spread. OU has advantages elsewhere, coaching included, but assuming Rattler is locked in the Sooners will roll.

OU 44, Nebraska 20

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

