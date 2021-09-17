Nebraska at No. 3 OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: KOKI 23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ 1430
Online/streaming: Tunein.com
Records: Nebraska 2-1, Oklahoma 2-0
Last meeting: OU defeated Nebraska 23-20 on Dec. 4, 2010 in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas
All-time series: OU lead 45-38-3
FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny, 86°
FOUR DOWNS
1. Top Storyline
Rivalry renews
The Big Eight Conference faded into oblivion a quarter-century ago, but the game that was the league’s showcase is back for a two-year encore. Celebrating the 1971 Game of the Century was the onus for scheduling this meeting, but this is nowhere near the stakes of the Game of the Century I. The conference rivalry went away when Nebraska departed for the Big Ten in 2011. The third-ranked Sooners are trying to amass momentum for a fifth College Football Playoff berth in seven years. The Cornhuskers’ status has shrunk since they last met OU. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016.
2. Key Matchup
OU’s defense vs. NU QB Adrian Martinez
As Martinez goes, so goes Nebraska. OU will live with Martinez having a big day in the pocket. The junior is also the Cornhuskers’ leading rusher. OU’s defensive line will be the group to watch. Can it keep Martinez in the pocket and force him into decisions he doesn’t want to make. Through two games, the Sooners have eight sacks. If the Sooners maintain that average, it will likely be a miserable day for the Big Red of the North.
3. Player to watch
Marvin Mims
Mims will be the most explosive player on the field today. He’s averaging 22.67 yards per reception through two games. The sophomore hasn’t found the end zone yet this season. Expect that to change today. OU quarterback Spencer Rattler has plenty of options, but expect Mims to make an impact early in this one.
4. Who wins and why?
The difference between quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Adrian Martinez is worth the 22-point spread. OU has advantages elsewhere, coaching included, but assuming Rattler is locked in the Sooners will roll.
OU 44, Nebraska 20
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World