Oklahoma State University is the host school for the NCAA Championship wrestling tournament that began Thursday morning at the BOK Center.

Penn State, ranked No. 1 in the nation and coming off the Big Ten Conference championship, is the overwhelming favorite to take the title. The Nittany Lions hold first place in the team standings after Thursday's first session.

OSU is tied for 14th place after going 5-5 in the opening round. For full coverage of the tournament, see SPORTS, PAGE B1.