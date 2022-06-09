National titles by school

12: UCLA
8: Arizona
5: Oklahoma
2: Florida, Arizona State, Texas A&M
Mike White, who is now the Texas' coach, said pulling back an offer to Alo while he was at Oregon was “probably the worst day of my coaching career.”
For Autumn and Raini Deerinwater and designer Sheila Tucker, the opportunity is "more than just a picture in Times Square."
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
New Trojan QB Jackson Presley has moved from Los Angeles to Jenks and already has offers from Texas A&M, Arizona and Oregon, among others.
One notable public record is of his ex-wife’s call to 911 after Louis had just told her in a frantic phone call that he had “killed several people,” according to audio obtained by the Tulsa World.
Jay Ellis, who plays Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the "Top Gun" sequel, attended junior high and high school in Tulsa.
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire.
Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services confirmed Husen’s death on Thursday, stating that the Ponca City native had worked for many years as a physical therapist.
