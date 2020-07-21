The National Junior Angus Show runs through Sunday at Expo Square. Since its inception in 1969, the National Junior Angus Show has grown to be the largest event of its kind throughout the nation, organizers said. Each year, junior Angus exhibitors travel from all corners of the country to gather for a week of competition and fellowship.In addition to exhibiting their animals, youths also grow through participating in contests, attending educational clinics and building a network of friends from around the nation. For more information, go to njas.info.
National Junior Angus Show in Tulsa through Sunday
- By Tulsa World
