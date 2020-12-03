 Skip to main content
Mustang High School to pilot in-school quarantine

Mustang Public Schools' Superintendent Charles Bradley speaks Wednesday during a press conference to discuss details of a voluntary in-school quarantine policy at Mustang High School.

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN

MUSTANG — Oklahoma’s first students to attempt in-school quarantine could start this month at Mustang High School.

Mustang Public Schools will become the first school district in the state to implement in-school quarantine. Other districts in Oklahoma are permitted to try similar programs until Dec. 23, as long as they meet specified criteria.

Any district that approves in-school quarantine must have a designated room large enough to fit all participating students and staff spaced at least 6 feet apart. They must wear masks at all times while doing online classwork.

Quarantining students cannot have contact with others while at school and must be tested at least eight times during their 14-day quarantine. Any student or employee who tests positive must isolate away from school.

