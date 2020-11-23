Sand Springs, Muskogee city councils pass mask ordinances

City councilors in Muskogee and Sand Springs voted Monday to enact mask mandates as cases of COVID-19, along with related hospitalizations, remain high.

The Muskogee City Council had rejected five previous attempts at passing a mask mandate but voted 5-3 in favor of one on Monday. It requires the use of masks in public by anyone age 10 or older for at least the next 60 days.

There is no criminal penalty for noncompliance, but refusal could lead to a trespassing complaint upon refusal of orders to leave a business.

County Commissioners declared a state of emergency before the council meeting on Monday citing "significant and consistent" increases in cases of COVID-19, as well as staffing problems at a local hospital.

The ordinance will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and extend through Jan. 25.

In Sand Springs, councilors unanimously passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in public that will take effect Friday.