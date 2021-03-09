Muskogee police release body cam footage of pursuit that led to shootout, deaths of two teens

The Muskogee Police Department has released footage from the Feb. 28 pursuit that led to a shootout and the deaths of two 17-year-old runaways from Nebraska.
Police originally had responded to a report that a pickup had been stolen and then pursued the vehicle. The two teens — a boy and a girl — got out of the pickup after it crashed, and after a short foot chase, the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire, killing her, police said last week.
The boy fatally shot himself as officers approached him in a wooded area, police said.
The police video shows officers pursuing the pickup as it drives about 80 mph south on U.S. 69. Road spikes were deployed near Fern Mountain Road, and one of the truck's tires went flat, slowing the chase down to about 60 mph.
As the truck entered the city, footage shows it turning onto Broadway Street, where it spun out and hit a police car. The truck kept going east on Broadway at speeds around 30 mph.
The truck stopped on 18th Street, and the two juveniles got out and ran in different directions. Officer Evan Hendricks ran after the girl, and other officers ran after the boy, the footage shows.
Hendricks can be heard yelling at the girl: "Stop! I'm going to taze you!"
He yelled again, and two gunshots can be heard. Hendricks then dropped to the ground and returned fire, shooting 12 times.
After relaying on his police radio that she had a gun and had fired shots, he continued chasing the girl.
"Drop the gun," Hendricks can be heard saying as he points his gun and continues running after the girl. Two more shots can be heard, and Hendricks is seen falling to the ground on the street. He fires five more times in return.
The video shows that Officer B.J. Hudson drove beside Hendricks and got out to check on him, asking, "Are you all right? Did you get hit?"
"No, I'm good. I'm good," Hendricks said.
Footage from Hudson's camera shows Officers James Folsom and Shawn Brown pointing their guns at the girl, who is lying on the ground a short distance away, as Hudson walks up to the other officers with his gun drawn, as well.
"Show me your hands," Folsom yells to the girl.
The girl appears to raise her head to look at the officers, and Brown yells at her to put her hands up.
"She's fired twice at me," Hendricks can be heard saying.
Several of the officers yell for the girl to put her hands up.
"Show me your hands, and we can get you some help," Folsom says. "But you're going to have to show me your hands."
The girl starts to move, and Folsom tells her not to get up but to show them her hands.
She sits up, and Folsom again commands: "Show me your hands. Drop the gun. Drop the gun."
She raises what appears to be a gun, and officers shoot at her as the video clip ends.
Meanwhile, the officers who followed the boy got within a few yards of him but fell back when they saw that he had a gun.
"Get on the ground now," one of the officers can be heard saying. That officer did not shoot his weapon and was not identified on the video.
"He's got a gun," another officer yells.
Three officers follow the boy and tell him to stop, but the boy runs into a heavily wooded area.
The officers continue to yell for him to stop, and they slowly approach the woods.
"Put the gun down," one of the officers can be heard saying. "Stop and get on the ground."
The video ends before the boy takes his own life.
According to a statement from the Muskogee Police Department, the boy was carrying a 9 mm Sig Sauer Model P228 that had been stolen in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The girl reportedly was carrying a 9 mm Glock Model 43 that was stolen from the boy's father, officials said.
A 7.62x39 AK-47 rifle that also had been stolen from the boy's father was recovered.