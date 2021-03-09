Muskogee police release body cam footage of pursuit that led to shootout, deaths of two teens

After relaying on his police radio that she had a gun and had fired shots, he continued chasing the girl.

"Drop the gun," Hendricks can be heard saying as he points his gun and continues running after the girl. Two more shots can be heard, and Hendricks is seen falling to the ground on the street. He fires five more times in return.

The video shows that Officer B.J. Hudson drove beside Hendricks and got out to check on him, asking, "Are you all right? Did you get hit?"

"No, I'm good. I'm good," Hendricks said.

Footage from Hudson's camera shows Officers James Folsom and Shawn Brown pointing their guns at the girl, who is lying on the ground a short distance away, as Hudson walks up to the other officers with his gun drawn, as well.

"Show me your hands," Folsom yells to the girl.

The girl appears to raise her head to look at the officers, and Brown yells at her to put her hands up.

"She's fired twice at me," Hendricks can be heard saying.

Several of the officers yell for the girl to put her hands up.

"Show me your hands, and we can get you some help," Folsom says. "But you're going to have to show me your hands."